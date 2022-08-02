Conway High School (CHS) teacher Brick Cullum is the 2022 Arkansas State History Teacher of the Year, per a news release issued to the Log Cabin Democrat by Conway Public Schools on Monday.
Cullum, a teacher of African American history, world history and advanced placement comparative government, recently won the high school’s Teacher of the Year honor in addition to his state prize.
“Mr. Cullum embodies our district’s core values, beginning with ‘Students First,’” CHS Principal Buck Bing said. “He works tirelessly to support our students and help them be successful.”
Cullum’s honor came from the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, who awards history teachers from every state and U.S. territory every year.
A lifelong resident of Conway who graduated from the University of Central Arkansas in 2018, Cullum received $1,000 in addition to the award, as well as an archive of American history book and other educational materials.
“It’s always about the kids,” Cullum said. “A student might be the first in his family to go through high school [or] a student might be working to support her family despite a rigorous curriculum in seven different courses.”
Cullum added that his students remind him of why he decided to get into education every day.
“My students ground me in reality and remind me of my humanity, giving me the passion and drive to work hard every single day as an educator,” Cullum said.
Cullum will now serve as the state’s finalist alongside 53 other teachers across the country for Gilder Lehrman’s National History Teacher of the Year Award. The institute will announce its national winner in the fall. National prize winners receive a $10,000 award, per Gilder Lehrman’s website.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.