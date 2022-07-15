The Conway Board of Education discussed the upcoming school year and honored several employees of the year at its regular meeting earlier this week.
The meeting began with the recognition of employees in the school district who were elected among their peers for Employee of the Year. The individuals who were honored consisted of Juanita Darkis, who is a paraprofessional at Ruth Doyle Middle School; DeAna Tyler, who works in food service at Marguerite Vann Elementary School; and Gail Furlow, who works in maintenance at Julia Lee Moore Elementary School.
After honoring each of the employees with statements made by their colleagues, Superintendent Jeff Collum thanked each of them for their hard work and dedication to the district.
Among the information items presented at the meeting was an update on a new implementation at Conway High School known as “zero period” presented by CHS Principal Buck Bing.
Zero period was implemented last school year to help offer layers of support to overwhelmed students. It consists of a 35-minute period at the beginning of the school day that allows for students to visit any one of their seven class periods to gain extra help through tutoring.
Zero period was offered as a voluntary aid to help students in a variety of ways.
“We made this change to our CHS bell schedule last year, knowing nearly half our student population was returning from a year of virtual instruction. Our students have a variety of ‘post-COVID’ academic needs and social/emotional needs,” Bing said. “Zero period ensures that all students have both the time and the opportunity to address these within school hours, instead of requiring students to come before/after school when transportation can be an issue.”
While zero period is voluntary for students, it is mandatory for teachers in order to ensure that all teachers are available if a student needs extra help in a class.
“My hope as the principal was that it would turn all of our F’s into D’s … it looks like for the most part [zero period] did do what it was intended to do, but it also turned a lot of B’s into A’s because we had a lot of our high academic achieving students that really took advantage of zero period,” Bing said.
After looking at the difference in grades, meeting with department chairs and administration teams and talking to students and parents as well as faculty, the school has decided to reimplement zero period in the coming school year with plans to increase communication to parents about what zero period is and to use it as a way to increase attendance.
“When we evaluated the zero period at the end of this past school year, we talked to students and staff about it. Their feedback was overwhelmingly positive. We are excited to continue the zero period for the 2022-23 school year as a way to help our students,” Bing said.
In other business, the board approved the appointment of Robyn Keene as new district treasurer.
The school board’s next meeting will be at 6 p.m. Aug. 9 in the Administration Board Room located at the Conway Public Schools Administration Building.
All board meetings are open to the public.
