Conway High School (CHS) is preparing to host its production of “A Christmas Carol” at four different showtimes from Dec. 2-4, the district announced in a news release issued to the Log Cabin Democrat.
Based on the classic book by Charles Dickens and adapted by Neil Bartlett, CHS’ production is directed by local actor and Red Curtain Theatre Director Johnny Passmore and Student Director Penny Derden. Emma Cariker serves as the play’s stage manager.
Student cast members include Carly Campbell, Eli Halter, Ana Brandon, Cooper Milliken, Penny Derden and Conner Moyer, as well as 27 other CHS and CJHS students.
The play will run beginning on Dec. 2 at 7 p.m., and continue with two showtimes at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Dec. 3. A final showing will run on Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. Students will perform the play at the Conway Junior High (CJHS) Auditorium on 1815 Prince St. Tickets cost $12 for adults and $7 for kids.
