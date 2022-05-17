The Conway High School robotics team participated in the HighSchoolHack competition hosted by the Arkansas School for Math, Sciences, and the Arts (ASMSA) May 7 where the school’s two teams earned two of the top three placements.
CHS placed first and third in the competition against 17 other teams representing eight other Arkansas schools in a 10-hour long competition that focused on cyber security.
Conway’s first place team, The Flaming Flamingos, consisted of CHS juniors, Matthew Riggold and Dylan Carter and sophomores, Daniel Taft and Ellie Feng. The third place team, Lampost, was a sophomore-only team consisting of Elijah Eberhard, Chris Ablondi, Jezabelle Lowry and Parker Hance.
“The competition is divided into groups of categories that focus on different areas of cyber security,” Kimberly Raup, CHS robotics coach, said. “More difficult challenges provide opportunities to score more points. Teams work to find solutions to the challenges, completing as many as they can before time runs out.”
The challenges were designed by ASMSA students and all teams worked for 10 hours straight, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., in order to complete them.
“I wanted to attend this event to improve on my skills and spend time with my friends,” Dylan Carter, CHS junior and member of the winning team, said.
ASMSA expects to continue to host the HighSchoolHack competing in April of near year.
Other schools in attendance were:
Cabot High School.
Centerpoint High School.
Greenwood High School.
Homeschooled.
Hot Springs World Class High School.
Magnolia High School.
Mountain Home High School.
