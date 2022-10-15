Conway High School has won a $500 award. for Best Education Based School Garden from the Arkansas Department of Agriculture (ADA) at the Arkansas Farm to School Month Proclamation Ceremony.
The award was part of ADA’s 2022 Arkansas Grown School Garden of the Year Contest with the ceremony being held at Pinnacle View Middle School in Little Rock on Wednesday.
The Arkansas Grown School Garden of the Year Contest was started by the ADA and Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas, which funds the program, back in 2014 and provides the opportunity to promote the importance of involving students in the process of fresh food production and cultivation.
“As a farmer-owned cooperative, we believe it’s important to support local food system initiatives such as the Arkansas Grown School Garden Program,” Brandon Haberer, Farm Credit of Western Arkansas CEO, said. “Local food projects like this are a great way to educate the next generation and the public about food production and agriculture.”
The Arkansas Grown School Garden of the Year Contest was open to all public and private K-12 schools, early childhood education facilities and alternative learning environments in the state of Arkansas and those that won were schools that had a school garden open during the 2021-2022 school year or planned to start a garden in the 2022-2023 school year.
“School gardens provide a hands-on opportunity for children to learn about Arkansas agriculture and where their food comes from,” Wes Ward, the Arkansas secretary of agriculture, said. “The lessons learned through school gardens have a lasting impact on children, their families, and entire communities.”
Gov. Asa Hutchinson previous proclaimed October as “Arkansas Farm to School” month as part of as part of national efforts to “connect schools, early childhood educational sites, and other organizations with farms to bring local, healthy food to children,” according to Sarah Cato with ADA.
CHS won the award alongside Nettleton STEAM in Jonesboro. Other winners and categories included:
Best Start-up School Garden Proposal:
Lee Senior High School, Marianna (Lee County), $500 award.
Wonderview Elementary School, Hattieville (Conway County), $500 award.
Best Harvest Partnership School Garden:
Crestwood Elementary, North Little Rock (Pulaski County), $500 award.
Chicot Elementary & Early Childhood Center, Mabelvale (Pulaski County), $500 award.
Best Community Collaboration School Garden:
Arch Ford/Synergy ALE, Hot Springs Village (Garland and Saline Counties), $500 award.
Ward Central Elementary, Ward (Lonoke County), $500 award.
Best Overall School Garden:
Pinnacle View Middle School, Little Rock (Pulaski County), $1,000 award.
Champion of School Garden Sustainability:
Sheridan Elementary School, Sheridan (Grant County), $1,000 award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.