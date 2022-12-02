CHS wrestlers weight train for a cause

Conway High School wrestlers helped the library move boxes ahead of the system’s Friends of the Library Book Sale this weekend.

 Submitted photo

The Conway High School (CHS) Wrestling Team completed “weight training” on Wednesday by moving nearly 600 boxes of books for the Faulkner County Library, per a Facebook post made by the library.

Wrestlers moved the boxes from the library’s storage facility to their meeting rooms for sorting ahead of the library system’s Friends of the Library Book Sale this weekend. CHS Head Wrestling Coach Benjamin Ford told the Log Cabin on Thursday that a wrestler’s parent who works for the library requested the team’s assistance, help that Ford said the team was happy to provide as “an opportunity to give to our community without asking for anything in return.”

