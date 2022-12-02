CHS wrestlers weight train for a cause

The Conway High School (CHS) Wrestling Team completed “weight training” on Wednesday by moving nearly 600 boxes of books for the Faulkner County Library, per a Facebook post made by the library.
Wrestlers moved the boxes from the library’s storage facility to their meeting rooms for sorting ahead of the library system’s Friends of the Library Book Sale this weekend. CHS Head Wrestling Coach Benjamin Ford told the Log Cabin on Thursday that a wrestler’s parent who works for the library requested the team’s assistance, help that Ford said the team was happy to provide as “an opportunity to give to our community without asking for anything in return.”
“Conway Public Schools, CHS and Conway Athletics are all members of a larger community that wants to pour into our student athletes and provide them with opportunities to be successful both inside and outside of the classroom,” Ford said. “Our wrestling program has been a beneficiary of this great community and we believe it is important to teach our student athletes how to give back to those that have given so much to them.”
Ford added that helping the library was a way for students to take advantage of their “talent and dedication.”
“Our student athletes put in a great deal of work in the classroom and on the mats to be the best student athletes they can be,” Ford said. “This was an additional opportunity to take their talent and dedication and provide a service to our community.”
The Friends of the Library Book Sale, hosted at the library’s Conway branch on 1900 Tyler St., starts at 6 p.m. on Friday for members and is open to the public on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To become a member and access the sale early, people can pay $5 at the door Friday evening or sign up for membership at any Faulkner County Library branch throughout the year.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the
cabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.