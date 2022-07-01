Pleasant Valley Missionary Baptist Church, on Highway 25 south of Wooster, will hold its annual homecoming service at 10:30 a.m. July 10. The Kinsmen will present a gospel concert during the morning service. A potluck dinner and fellowship time will be held in the Family Life Center immediately after the service.
The Kinsmen, a Southern Gospel quartet made up of Gary Newton, Mark Little, Bill Hankins and Gerald Williams were named the Arkansas Country Music Association’s Inspirational Artist of the Year in 2020. The group was formed in 1985 by brothers Gary and Pat Newton and their cousin Mark Little.
Pleasant Valley, one of the oldest churches in Faulkner County, was formed shortly after the first families arrived in the area. Faulkner County: It’s Land and People (1986), reported that the church was founded in 1858 but bought the current church property in 1872 — 150 years ago. By 1889, Pleasant Valley Baptist was one of the largest churches in Faulkner County.
In the early 1900s, services were held only once a month. A circuit preacher would hold services on Saturday night, Sunday morning and Sunday night. Often the Sunday morning church service was followed by “dinner on the grounds” with community singing afterward. The church did not have weekly services until the 1960s.
Traditionally, Pleasant Valley’s Homecoming celebration was held on the third Sunday in June but in recent years it has been moved to the second Sunday in July so that families can celebrate Father’s Day together.
In 2013, the church built a new Family Life Center, replacing the old sanctuary (built in 1953) and older parts of the church building that had also served as the Pleasant Valley School until 1937 when the school consolidated with Wooster.
