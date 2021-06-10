Centerville United Methodist Church congregation will host a huge yard sale at the Enders Community Center (1098 HWY 107 Quitman, Arkansas) on Saturday June 12, 2021, from 8 a.m. to noon.
“We have many furniture items including upholstered chairs, ottomans, a wingback chair, several armoires, twin bed frames with mattresses, an old wooden ice box replica, and framed pictures,” a sale organizer said. “Other items for sale include church pews, bedspreads, quilts, bath sets, rugs, pots and pans, collectibles, and a variety of men’s, women’s and children’s clothing.”
All proceeds will benefit Centerville United Methodist Church.
