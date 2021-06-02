Bono Baptist Church of Greenbrier and Wooster First Baptist Church collaborated to host a variety of public events for free from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
There will be a block party at the Greenbrier City Event Center, Bono Baptist Church and Wooster City Park.
“Everything is free,” Kathy Braun, one of the organizers, said. “We will have activities for all ages. Attendees will get sack lunches. There will be door prizes, popcorn, snow cones.”
One hundred food boxes will be distributed at the event.
Additionally, Braun said, there will be a free medical and dental clinic at the Greenbrier Event Center.
“There will be a physician on site,” she said. “They will be doing free dental cleanings and extractions.”
Registration for the free medical and dental clinics will begin at 8 a.m. There is no charge. Masks are required and one support person is allowed per patient.
The event is sponsored by the churches as well as the Arkansas Baptist State Convention.
For more information, contact Braun at 501-513-7784.
