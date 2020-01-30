Construction of the first two small-homes in Hope Village could begin this year after a successful fundraising push by local churches garnered nearly $30,000 for the project.
The City of Hope Outreach (CoHO) plans to construct 10 small-homes in a project known as Hope Village to address homelessness in Faulkner County.
First United Methodist Church of Conway recently completed an Advent fundraising campaign where it raised $29,377.50, CoHO Director Phil Fletcher said.
FUMC Associate Pastor Laura DeLano said she was overwhelmed by the support her congregation showed.
“We are so amazed by the generosity of our congregation,” she said. “It was such a great opportunity for our congregation to play a role in helping to care for unhoused people.”
Hope Village will consist of five one-bedroom homes and five two-bedroom homes. Two of the homes will be reserved for veterans; six for homeless people or families; and two for low- to middle-income people or families.
CoHO announced the initiative during is 10th anniversary celebration in 2017. The first step was to raise funds for land, which was completed in 2018. The latest funds raised will go toward construction.
“We are very humbled and thankful for the love and support of Conway First United Methodist,” Fletcher said. “The amount of money raised by this congregation is really a testament to what can happen when we rally around an effort to bring some change to our city and especially for those in need of a new opportunity.”
Additionally, Wesley United Methodist Church raised $800 for Hope Village.
Fletcher said fundraising efforts continue with the goal to start building the first two homes before the end of the year.
For more information about Hope Village or to make a donation, visit https://www.hope villagecoho.org.
