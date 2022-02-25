Arkansas Conference of the United Methodist Church
On Wednesday, March 2 at noon, Bishop Gary Mueller will be leading a live traditional Ash Wednesday worship service online.
Liturgists will include the leads from all of the orders:
Rev. David Fleming, is the chair of the Order of Elders and currently serving Grand Avenue United Methodist Church in Hot Springs.
Rev. Dawn Spragg is the chair of the Order of Deacons and serves at Central United Methodist Church in Rogers.
Rev. Kenny Lee is the chair of the Fellowship of Associate Members and Local Pastors and serves at First United Methodist Church, Marvell.
Contemporary and traditional music will be shared by musicians from:
Blytheville First United Methodist Church.
Henderson United Methodist Church in Little Rock.
Central United Methodist Church in Fayetteville.
All are welcome to worship with Bishop Mueller and are encouraged to have their ashes ready before the service begins.
Anyone can register to receive the Zoom link at https://arumc.zoom.us/meeting/ register/tZ0vc-2rrzM rG9TpBBlDu_ZcQO6DX gTu0kp2.
This service may also be accessed on the Arkansas Conference of the United Methodist Church Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Grace Presbyterian Church
An Ash Wednesday service will be held at Grace Presbyterian Church, at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 2.
The informal service will be led by Transitional Pastor Terry Simm, and special music will be provided by Ms. Eloise Stowe, Music Director and Dr. Lyle Rupert, organist.
The church will also be open from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. for the imposition of ashes for all people unable to attend the evening service.
Traditional worship services are held each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Sunday School begins at 9:30 a.m.
For additional information, please contact the church at 501-504-6899 or see the Grace Presbyterian Church, Conway Facebook page.
