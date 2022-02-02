The circuit clerk’s office will host a free drop-in fraud alert clinic for Faulkner County residents from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 15-18.
The clinic will be at the Faulkner County Clerk’s Office. Participants can register for the clinic at www.faulknercircuit clerk.com.
“We’ve had several people who have come in concerned about radio advertisements promoting protecting yourself from property fraud that cost money,” Circuit Clerk Crystal Taylor said. “We wanted to offer this free for Faulkner County residents.”
During the clinic, circuit clerk staff will help residents set up a recording alert that will let them know if anything is filed regarding their property.
“However their property is titled, we enter that, first and last name, email. If anything is ever filed, they will get an email about it,” Taylor said.
Anyone interested in participating in the free clinic is encouraged to drop in during normal working hours Feb. 15-18 (Tuesday through Friday).
The office is at 724 Locust St. in Conway.
For more info, residents can call Taylor directly at 501-450-4911 ext. 300.
