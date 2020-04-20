A Damascus man accused of attacking a Greenbrier educator earlier this year was ordered on Wednesday to remain behind bars in lieu of a $100,000 bond.
Edward Earl Bechtel, 44, was charged in February with first-degree battery, a Class B felony, and first-degree terroristic threatening, a Class D felony, for reportedly attacking Pamela Nacke on the side of the road in late January.
On April 9, defense attorney Matthew Porter McKay filed a motion requesting a circuit judge to consider reducing his client’s bond.
The $100,000 bond is an “excessive” amount imposed against Bechtel, who “has strong ties” to the area, McKay said.
The defense attorney also claimed it was unfair for a district judge to impose the $100,000 bond against Bechtel because the Damascus man has “maintained a close relationship with his girlfriend, Brandi Fisher, his two minor children and his disabled brother, for whom he is a caretaker, and other relatives residing in the community.”
And though McKay said his client “has no known criminal history,” online records show he has previously been found guilty of third-degree battery. Twentieth Judicial District Prosecutor Carol Crews also pointed out in her response to the defense’s request that Bechtel has criminal ties outside of Faulkner County, including arrests for DWI and [second-degree] assault.”
“Several orders of protection were granted against him where the Circuit Court of Howard County found that the victim was in immediate danger of domestic abuse,” she added.
Crews argued against Bechtel’s bond reduction request, noting the Greenbrier Junior High School family and consumer science teacher he reportedly attacked “sustained serious injuries in [the] viscous attack near her home.”
The Damascus man faces up to 26 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.
“The likelihood of a conviction is high,” Crews noted in her objection to the defense’s request.
The case against Bechtel stems from a Jan. 24 incident that occurred in the 180 block of Highway 124 West.
Online records show that Faulkner County Sheriff's Office dispatchers received a 911 call shortly after midnight on Jan. 25 after the Greenbrier educator was able to flag down another motorist to help her get away. Nacke initially pulled over to help Bechtel and his girlfriend on the night in question. Though she did not know who they were, she noticed they had crashed a white 2009 Jeep Wrangler in the ditch and wanted to see if they needed help, according to the probable cause affidavit.
As she approached the couple, Bechtel allegedly attacked her. Nacke told sheriff's deputies she tried to tell Bechtel she could help him pull his truck out of the ditch but instead he screamed at her and asked: "Are you ready to die tonight?"
At one point, Nacke said Bechtel began "pummeling her with his fist and the back of his hands" after he tackled her to the ground, causing her head to bounce off the pavement. The woman said she tried to call 911, but there was no service in the area.
According to the affidavit, the Greenbrier educator began praying out loud until she eventually was able to flag down a passing vehicle. Nacke was able to call authorities shortly after the other motorist picked her up.
Bechtel reportedly left Nacke with multiple broken bones, damaged tendons and a concussion following the attack, according to court documents.
Bechtel appeared via video conference from the Faulkner County Detention Center for the pretrial hearing before Circuit Judge Charles “Ed” Clawson Jr.
FCSO Investigator Bryan Adkinson testified for the prosecution during the bond hearing and Fisher testified on Behctel’s behalf.
After listening to arguments from both sides, Clawson denied the defense’s request for a lower bond in Bechtel’s case.
The Damascus man is scheduled to appear next on June 24 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a pretrial hearing.
