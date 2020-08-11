The Conway City Council will discuss a resolution to oppose the reallocation of county road tax revenue during its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will be preceded by a 5:30 committee meeting to discuss possible revisions to the city’s sign ordinance. Both meetings will be broadcast live on Conway Corporation Channel 5 and the city’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
On July 29, all mayors of cities in Faulkner County, including Conway Mayor Bart Castleberry, signed a letter addressed to the quorum court saying they all “strongly oppose any reallocation of county road tax revenue.”
“We have all partnered with the county on numerous projects. The loss of assistance to our cities would be a blow to road improvement efforts,” the letter read.
The city council will discuss also making known its opposition through the resolution.
The proposed resolution states “the quality of the roads and infrastructure in Faulkner County play a critical part in the economic vitality, quality of life, and safety of the citizens of Conway and Faulkner County.”
It notes some of the partnerships the city has had with the county road department, including the relocation of Highway 25, the construction of Baker Wills Parkway and construction of the roundabout at the intersection of College Avenue and Salem Road.
It points out that diverting voter-approved sales tax revenue “could dramatically impact Conway and Faulkner County’s ability to attract matching funds from state and federal sources and could limit future economic development activity.”
“The City Council affirms its opposition to any reallocation of voter-approved sales tax dollars dedicated to road funding in Faulkner County,” the proposed resolution reads in part.
The council will also consider renewing a lease agreement with the United States Postal Service as a tenant in the City Hall building at 1111 Main St. through Aug. 31, 2025, with an annual rent of $67,400.
To view the agenda in full, visit conwayarkansas.gov.
