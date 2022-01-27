The Conway City Council approved a grant from the State of Arkansas UAMS Institute for Digital Health and Innovation Tuesday at its regular meeting that will allow broadband studies to be done in certain areas of Conway.
Conway Corporation will conduct the study, which will be conducted along Friendship Road, Southshore Lane, Old Military Road from the city limits to Rocky Gap Road, and Highway 319, South of Highway 64, to the Arkansas River.
UAMS Institute for Digital Health and Innovation awarded $75,000 to the city of Conway from the grant with no matching requirements.
The council approved Conway Corporation to apply for the grant in May 2021 to cover the cost that would be associated with the study. The city of Conway was awarded the grant on Sept. 25.
The ordinance was approved seven to zero.
The Conway City Council also approved the following:
An ordinance rezoning property at 4693 Dave Ward Drive.
An ordinance appropriating funds to the Conway Fire Department to fix water damage at Fire Station No. 3.
A resolution authorizing Mayor Bart Castleberry to enter into a contract to sell and convey property at 811 North Creek Drive.
