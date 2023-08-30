City agencies work together to rescue cats

One of the 10 black Maine Coon mix cats the Conway Animal Welfare Unit and the Conway Police Department worked to rescue on Saturday.

 Submitted photo

Two Conway city agencies partnered with a central Arkansas-based animal nonprofit to rescue 10 cats on Saturday, the Conway Animal Welfare Unit (CAWU) announced on Tuesday.

The Conway Police Department (CPD) and the CAWU worked together to rescue 10 black Maine Coon mix cats “in the heart” of Conway, the CAWU stated.

