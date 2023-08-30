City agencies work together to rescue cats

Two Conway city agencies partnered with a central Arkansas-based animal nonprofit to rescue 10 cats on Saturday, the Conway Animal Welfare Unit (CAWU) announced on Tuesday.
The Conway Police Department (CPD) and the CAWU worked together to rescue 10 black Maine Coon mix cats “in the heart” of Conway, the CAWU stated.
“Officers worked tirelessly to obtain the beautiful cats that were in desperate need of care and a place to stay,” CAWU officials said.
As the unit only has 13 kennels for homeless cats, the addition of 10 more “had us searching for answers,” the CAWU stated. CLAWS: Cats Lives Are Worth Saving, a local animal nonprofit that works to rescue cats, stepped up to help the unit deal with the influx of cats, finding foster homes for all 10 within two days.
“Thank you to everyone involved in the rescue of these cats,” CAWU said. “It’s amazing to know that we can all come together in an incident like this and give these animals a proper chance at a happy life.”
CPD spokesman Lacey Kanipe told the Log Cabin Democrat the rescue of the cats was a “collaborative effort between our agencies.”
“Any time we can help rescue innocent animals so they have a chance at a better life, we are more than happy to do so,” Kanipe said. “Animal Welfare is all about advocating for those who cannot speak for themselves, and that is such a selfless mission. We have a lot of animal lovers at CPD, so I know our officers were grateful to learn these cats were able to be placed into foster homes and will now receive the proper care they need.”
CLAWS began in 2018 and is operated entirely by volunteers, the organization’s website read.
“We have a cooperative team of foster homes dedicated to rescue, fostering, healing, spay/neutering cats and kittens, then adopting them into forever homes where they are cherished family members for the rest of their lives,” CLAWS’ website read.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
