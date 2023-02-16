The Conway City Council approved the Conway Municipal Airport at Cantrell Field to apply for grant funds for the airport’s Runway 4-22 Rehabilitation project at its regular meeting Tuesday.

The project for the airport would fix the joints on the runway to make them safer and then redo the runway markings as well.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

