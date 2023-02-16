The Conway City Council approved the Conway Municipal Airport at Cantrell Field to apply for grant funds for the airport’s Runway 4-22 Rehabilitation project at its regular meeting Tuesday.
The project for the airport would fix the joints on the runway to make them safer and then redo the runway markings as well.
With the approval, the Conway Airport will apply for two different Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grants. One grant, the FAA AIP grant, will be in the amount of $58,400 in order to cover the cost of professional services for its project. This grant funding will consist of $52,560 federal share and $5,840 state share.
The second FAA grant, the FAA BIL grant, will be in the amount of $346,500 in order to cover the cost of the construction and project advertisement. This grant funding will consist of $311,850 federal share and $34,650 state share.
Both grants will be received at the conclusion of the project.
The city council also approved Scodeller Construction’s bid in the amount of $345,656.50 for the project.
The Conway Airport got the OK from the council to dispose of two vehicles that are no longer being used at the airport. The vehicles are a 2007 Dodge Durango and a 2009 Dodge Nitro and these items will be sold through auction on publicsurplus.com.
Conway Mayor Bart Castleberry also told the city council at the Tuesday meeting that the city has a “very good opportunity” to purchase 250 acres to add onto the airport. This item will be discussed at the next meeting, which is currently scheduled for Feb. 28.
The city council also approved nominations for the Conway Tree Board and Conway Housing Authority.
For the Conway Tree Board, Skylor Swope was approved for the Park and Recreation representative while Logan Pryor was approved for the Conway Corporation representative. For the Conway Housing Authority, Major Robyn G. Edward was approved for the Conway Housing Authority position.
The city council also unanimously approved:
A resolution requesting the Faulkner County Tax Collector to place a lien on 2205 Maplewood Drive for expenses incurred by the city.
An ordinance accepting and appropriating donation funds in the amount of $5,000 from Conway Corporation and $250 from Smithson Real Estate for the Conway Tree Board.
A resolution to approve installing and purchasing the field lighting at the Conway Soccer Complex.
An ordinance appropriating funds for the non-uniformed employee’s pension plan.
Mayor Castleberry also introduced to the board and welcomed Kristifier Paxton as the new director of Planning and Development for Conway. Paxton has previously worked for the cities of Rogers, Springdale and Van Buren.
“I’m glad to be here, and I’m glad to be a part of the team,” Paxton said Tuesday.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
