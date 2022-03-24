The Conway City Council gave the OK for the Connect Conway project to apply for the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant in order to build a new route in the city at its regular meeting Tuesday.
The RAISE grant is an up-to-$25 million grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation with a deadline to apply of April 14.
The Connect Conway project’s goal is to build a route that serves schools, health care buildings, retail and restaurants, industry and small business, the parks and tourism sector, and other community destinations throughout Conway.
“The focus of Connect Conway is to build a safe, connected, and accessible transportation system that reduces congestion, improves quality of life, increases economic competitiveness, and provides equitable development,” the resolution read out at the City Council meeting on Tuesday stated. “The Connect Conway project will improve transportation options throughout the City.”
The primary route for the Connect Conway trail begins near Skyline Drive and Lower Ridge Road and is expected to be around 15 miles of developed or upgraded pedestrian and cyclist infrastructure.
Aldermen also approved a private club permit for Taj Mahal Indian Kitchen to allow the restaurant, which has been in Conway for two years, to sell alcohol.
The council also approved two donations to the Conway Tree Board, one in the amount of $200 and one in the amount of $5,000.
The meeting is available to watch at conwayarkansas.gov or at the city’s Facebook page.
