GREENBRIER — FP Bivens Construction will soon begin rebuilding Ivy Street as Phase I of Matthews Park nears completion.
The Greenbrier City Council unanimously approved a lower-than-expected bid from FP Bivens to begin work on Ivy Street from Highway 65 leading up to the park entrance.
City engineers estimated the project would cost $213,330. FP Bivens bid $199,583.30 on the project.
Ronnie Hall, the city’s consulting engineer, said the city also received a bid for $278,119.01 from DKM Construction.
Though the project likely will not feature a boulevard-style entrance as city leaders previously planned for, alderman approved accepting FP Bivens Construction to rebuild the road.
Mayor Sammy Joe Hartwick said heavy rains delayed Wagner Construction Services crews from completing Phase I of Matthews Park in May but that he expects the project to be completed soon.
Greenbrier voters approved a 1 percent sales and use tax in 2018 to help fund the project – along with the construction of a new fire station. The sales tax increase covers the costs associated with a $2.2 million bond debt to finance the construction of the new fire station as well as a $3.8-million bond debt to finance park facilities and other park-related improvements.
The 55-acre park features an all-inclusive playground area, a fishing pond that will be stocked by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, a skate park and a highly-anticipated splash pad.
AGFC representatives advised the city and construction crews on how to adjust the pond bank to create a natural habitat for fish to spawn.
During the winter months, the pond will be stocked with trout, and in the summer months, the AGFC will stock the pond with bass, crappie and catfish.
The three-quarter-mile walking trail will be fully lit to help keep park-goers safe, Hartwick said.
Though the park has not officially opened to the public, several residents have already made their way over to the skate park.
On Monday, a group of three parked over at the Steak ’n Shake restaurant and walked over to the park with their skateboards in hand.
Officials expect it will take around 90 days for FP Bivens to rebuild Ivy Street from Highway 65 up to the park’s entrance.
The park will provide a much-needed space for Greenbrier residents, Hartwick previously said, adding that he is anxiously waiting to open the park up to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.