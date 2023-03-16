The Conway City Council approved the submission of the 2023 Action Plan and Budget for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program during its regular meeting Tuesday.
Shawanna Rodgers, diversity and economic development coordinator, said Tuesday that the focus of the program is on homelessness, and the goal is to allocate CDBG funds in order to prioritize activities that would benefit low- to moderate-income families.
The approved budget for the 2023 Action Plan for the CDBG program is $476,652 with 65 percent of that money going toward an overnight emergency shelter. Mayor Bart Castleberry said Tuesday that the current goal for the completion of the shelter is sometime in May.
Administration costs – which are the operation costs of the program and includes salary, benefits, training, office supplies, travel, equipment, software and more – will comprise 20 percent of the budget while the other 15 percent will go toward the six nonprofits that applied for funding from the program.
The $75,000 was divided up between the six nonprofits which includes $15,000 for the Faulkner County Council on Aging, $15,000 for the Independent Living Services, $15,000 for the Boys and Girls Club, $15,000 for the Community Action Program for Central Arkansas, $6,497.80 for Bethlehem House and $5,000 for Milestones.
The budget was approved by an unanimous vote.
The council also approved an ordinance to appropriate funds for the Pompe Park Phase II Project for Conway Parks and Recreation.
In November of 2021, the council approved Crafton Tull & Associates for the project. In July of 2022, it included Veteran’s Plaza into the project with JCI Construction selected as the lower bidder for the Plaza.
With he approved ordinance, $817,392 will be allocated from the Advertising and Promotion funds for JCI Construction and $15,000 for Crafton Tull & Associates for a total of $832,392 for the project.
Pompe Park Phase II will immediately begin now after the approval from the city council and will include two new pedestrian bridges that will connect the east and west side of Tucker Creek to Pompe Phase I, which is ongoing, as well as channel and drainage improvements to the creek.
Conway Parks and Recreation Director Andrew Thames said Tuesday that the bridges are about six months away from completion and that Phase I is subject to be completed around May 1 depending on the weather.
The ordinance was approved by an unanimous vote.
Other agenda items approved unanimously Tuesday include:
An ordnance to appropriate $207,357 in insurance proceeds for the Conway Fire Department for repairs on an engine that was in a wreck.
A resolution requesting the Faulkner County Tax Collector to place a lien on 1612 Hardy St. in the amount of $115.85 for expenses incurred by the city.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
