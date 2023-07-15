The Conway City Council held a public hearing on Tuesday for Conway Corporation to present its proposed electric rate adjustments and increases to the council where aldermen approved it by an unanimous vote.
This is the first raised electric rates that Conway Corp has proposed in six years. Prior to that increase, the previous one was in 2006.
“One of the most fulfilling parts of leading Conway Corp is that we are guided by our mission to serve our community,” Conway Corp CEO Bret Carroll said. “We only raise rates when necessary to maintain the integrity of our operations. Unfortunately, at this time adjusting our rates is necessary.”
The new rate increases will go into effect beginning Oct. 1 of this year and for residential electric customers, the facilities charge will be increased by $1, from $15 a month to $16. The facilities charge rates will then increase an additional dollar each year over the next two years, to $17 on Oct, 1, 2024, and then to $18 on Oct. 1, 2025.
For residential electric customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of usage per month, they will see a $2 increase per month in the first year. The average customer will then see an incremental increase in their monthly bill of about $4 per month in the second and third year which is about a five percent increase per year.
To figure out these rate adjustments, Conway Corp sought the help of NewGen Strategies and Solutions, an independent utility consulting firm, to perform a rate study early last year. This firm found that a rate adjustment was necessary to ensure that Conway Corp could meet its expenses and remain “fiscally sound” due to the increase in costs of power, maintain and material since the last adjustment in 2017.
Even with the increased adjustments, Conway Corp says that its rates are still among the lowest in the region. Even after the third year of increases from the proposed, and now approved, plan, Conway Corp would still be less than Benton’s, North Little Rock’s and Bentonville’s current rates, as well as more cities in the area.
“We know rate changes can be difficult for customers, which is why we postponed them during the pandemic and kept them below the rate of inflation,” Carroll said. “We’ve been able to operate without an electric rate increase the last six years by actively managing costs, making efficiency improvements and maximizing technology. In addition, we have invested in alternative energy sources like Conway Solar at Happy which is helping us offset costs for our customers.”
The Conway City Council approved Conway Corp’s rate increases by an unanimous vote and the rates will go into effect in October.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.