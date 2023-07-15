The Conway City Council held a public hearing on Tuesday for Conway Corporation to present its proposed electric rate adjustments and increases to the council where aldermen approved it by an unanimous vote.

This is the first raised electric rates that Conway Corp has proposed in six years. Prior to that increase, the previous one was in 2006.

