The city of Conway has approved a fireworks permit for 8:30 p.m. on June 14 in the area of New Life Church on the corner of Dave Ward Drive and Country Club Road, the city announced via its social media page on Wednesday.
The announcement cautioned the public that they can “expect to hear loud noises in the area.” The fireworks are part of “Family Night” at New Life Church Conway’s annual Vacation Bible School.
