The Conway City Council held a special meeting Monday where aldermen unanimously approved a taxable industrial development revenue bonds for Westrock Beverage Company to help the company move into the city.
The coffee company, which is headquartered in North Little Rock and is the top coffee supplier in the country, will move into the old Kimberly-Clark facility in the Conway Industrial park in order to create what co-founder and CEO Scott Ford calls “that largest coffee roasting and ready-to-drink packaging facility in the United States.”
This bond will be no more than $160 million and will help the company in the “acquisition, renovation, refurbishment and equipping of existing industrial facilities” in the old Kimberly-Clark building.
“Completion of the Project is expected to provide additional employment and other benefits to residents of the City,” the ordinance for the authorization of the bond reads. “The Company’s presence within the City is expected to be an important factor in the economic well-being and employment base for the City and its inhabitants.”
The council also unanimously approved two different resolutions that endorsed the participation in a tax back program for Westrock Beverage Company as well as WestRock Converting LLC. The two companies, while both having “Westrock” in their names, have no relation to each other.
Westrock Beverage Company applied for the tax back program for further help with the expansion of the company to move into Conway, while WestRock Converting applied also to help with expansion of its Conway facility. This is an $18 million expansion, which is expected to create 33 new jobs for the company and the city of Conway.
