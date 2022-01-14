The Conway City Council approved a grant Tuesday at its regular meeting that was awarded to the Conway Police Department from the Department of Justice to help with mental health problems in the city.
The grant, which is a part of the Bureau of Justice Assistance’s Connect and Protect grant, totals at a maximum of $542,500 over the course of three years and requires the city of Conway to provide matching funding that does not exceed $192,875 over the three years which will come from the general fund.
“I’ve talked to several of you throughout the last year or two about mental health problems we have in our community and how we could address them and we’ve had a lot of good discussions,” CPD Chief William Tapley said to the council. “This is the police department’s way of trying to address this.”
Sgt. Andrew Johnson applied for the grant in July and CPD found out in December it was one of 36 agencies across the country to be awarded the grant.
“This is to build a co-responder model in the police department,” Chief Tapley said. “That would be so that we have a mental health worker that would respond to certain types of calls with a police officer to help facilitate interaction. They will also to be able to follow up after the call to ensure that the person would get the correct resources that they need.”
The grant is a pilot program which Tapley says will require the department to learn as they go.
“We don’t fully understand, this is something new to us, but we are excited about the opportunity,” he said. “We don’t know the solution but we have to work toward it and this is the way we work toward it.”
The council approved the grant in an unanimous vote Tuesday.
“I’ve been seeing a lot of other cities trying to do the same thing, and it’s good for us to be in the lead and not a follower on this program,” Alderman Theodore Jones Jr. said.
Also at the meeting on Tuesday, the council approved:
An ordinance to approve the private club permit for The Mighty Crab of Conway #1 to be located at 2104 Harkrider Street, Suite 102.
An ordinance accepting and appropriating grant funds received from the Arkansas Division of Aeronautics for the Airport Department as well as an ordinance appropriating loan proceeds received from Arvest Bank to the Airport Department.
An ordinance to waive the competitive bid process for Sagegrass Sewer Main Extension project.
Several rezoning requests of multiple properties in the city.
To watch the full meeting, visit conwayarkansas.gov.
