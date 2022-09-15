The Conway City Council approved Conway Corp’s request to start creating a new water source to provide water to the people of Conway and beyond during its meeting Tuesday.

In a joint partnership between Conway Corp – which provides water for all of Conway and other parts of Faulkner County – and the Conway County Regional Water Distribution District – which provides water for all of Conway County – the two organizations are looking for a new water source due to the concerns of capacity of their current water source, Brewer Lake, and the rising populations of the areas they serve.

