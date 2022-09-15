The Conway City Council approved Conway Corp’s request to start creating a new water source to provide water to the people of Conway and beyond during its meeting Tuesday.
In a joint partnership between Conway Corp – which provides water for all of Conway and other parts of Faulkner County – and the Conway County Regional Water Distribution District – which provides water for all of Conway County – the two organizations are looking for a new water source due to the concerns of capacity of their current water source, Brewer Lake, and the rising populations of the areas they serve.
Both organizations use Brewer Lake to provide water to their respective customers from the two counties. Projections show that the need for water will exceed the capacity of Brewer Lake by the year 2037.
Mark Ferguson, Conway Corp water systems senior engineer, came before the Conway City Council Tuesday evening asking for support from the city to build this new water source. He said that the new water source will be built at East Fork of Point Remove Creek which is located in Conway County.
The Conway City Council showed its approval with an unanimous vote. Conway Corp will now be able to start seeking a grant for funding to help create the new lake. It is expected to take “multiple years” to complete.
The city council also approved to change the pay-as-you-go quarter cent sales tax system it currently has for the Conway Police Department (CPD) to include the Conway Fire Department as well.
The system, which was approved by the Conway City Council back in 2011, allocates $500,000 annually to CPD to go toward the purchase of new police cars. This system has allowed CPD to purchase 85 police cars with these funds since the plan was enacted.
Both Conway Fire Chief Mike Winter and CPD Chief William Tapley agreed to split these funds 50/50 between CPD and CFD with $250,000 a year going toward new police vehicles and the other $250,000 going toward new fire trucks.
The city council approved this change unanimously.
The city council will also approved:
A resolution for Conway Corp to accept a $1,210.50. donation from Stephens Real Estate Investments LLC in support of downtown beautification.
An ordinance appropriating $47,687 for a T-Hangar Construction at the airport and $500,000 for the purchase of aviation fuel for resale.
An ordinance appropriating $100,000 to replenish the Conway Police Department’s fuel budget.
An ordinance appropriating $45,870 for the Conway Fire Department to use for repairing an engine that was in a wreck.
An ordinance for the Conway Fire Department to purchase one rescue pumper unit and one pumper unit.
An Ordinance accepting $481,835 from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)’s Community Development Block Grant to go toward an overnight emergency shelter which is expected to open in the spring of 2023.
