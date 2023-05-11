The Conway City Council approved a resolution for a professional services agreement with FTN Associates for the city of Conway Centennial Creek Drainage Study Project during its regular meeting Tuesday.
FTN Associates was approved for the project after being the highest scoring firm of the four firms that the city received qualifications for the project.
The project is a feasibility study with the Transportation Department in order to study drainage issues along Centennial Creek, primarily in the areas upstream from Prince Street which have had some flash flooding issues in the past.
The engineering study will aim to come up with solutions to address these flooding issues.
In October, Conway was awarded $115,520 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) grant program for the project and in March. The funding was approved by the city council at its March meeting.
The city council also approved an ordinance appropriating $5,000 in funds for the Conway Public Art Advisory Committee.
These funds, coming from the Parks & Recreation voluntary property fund balance, will allow for the committee to partner with different organizations for sponsorship opportunities and create small art projects for different students and artists in Conway.
These smaller art projects would include things such as coloring books and the creation of more art along the different trails throughout Conway.
As for larger projects that the Public Art Advisory Committee would like to do in the future, those would still have to be approved by the city council in the future.
Other agenda items approved Tuesday include:
An ordinance approving the purchase of handguns and adapter plates from Teeco Safety for the Conway Police Department (CPD).
An ordinance approving the purchase of pursuit vehicles for CPD.
An ordinance approving an amendment to the Conway Municipal Code for an update to the mechanical code for the Permits and Inspections Department.
The city council also approved a consideration to cancel the fourth Tuesday meetings for the summer months of June, July and August.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.