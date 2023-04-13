The Conway City Council approved six artists to create new art murals for the city during its regular meeting Tuesday.
Mayor Bart Castleberry said that the city of Conway would like to paint murals on some of the city buildings including City Hall and some of the fire stations to “bring a different look to downtown.”
Back in December, the city started accepting applications from artists to create these murals in prominent locations throughout Conway and downtown Conway.
From those applications, six artists were chosen that include Zachary Laman, Michael Ferrarell, Toni Ardizzone, Erin Ashcraft, Joel Boyd and Jessica Jones.
Jessica Jones is based in Conway and has already done a variety of murals for the city and surrounding areas.
Boyd is a Little Rock-based artist who has done murals for towns big and small across Arkansas.
Ashcroft is from Rogers and has done mural work for cities across Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas.
Laman grew up in Bentonville and does mural work in Kansas City, Missouri, where he now is based.
Ferrarell grew up in Chicago and has done mural work for the city and others cities across the country including Los Angeles and New York City.
Ardizzone is an artist based in Florida and has done art work for many cities across the country as well as work in Quebec, Canada, and Buenos Aires, Argentina.
These six artists will now be placed on an “on-call service” list for whenever a new art project comes up that needs to be completed for the city of Conway or the Conway Public Art Advisory Committee.
Aldermen also accepted nominations from the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board (BPAB) and for the Conway Corporation Board of Directors.
Three nominations were accepted for the BPAB including Lori Ross, Adena White and Carole Delaney.
Ross’s term will conclude at the end of 2024, White’s term will end at the end of 2025 and Delaney’s term finishes up at the end of 2026.
Conway Corporation Board of Directors had one nomination in Kateryna Pitchford. She was one of three nominees for the position. On March 28, the board of directors elected her to become a part of the board after Lindsay Henderson’s term expires on May 8.
The city council also accepted bids from JCI Construction Inc. in in the amount of $1,127,860 for the construction of a roundabout located at the intersection of College Avenue and Farris Road.
The city hopes to get started as soon on the construction as soon as possible and to get it done by the end of the summer, before school starts.
The city will begin construction slowly in order to cause as little traffic as possible after school and will get most of the construction done after school is out for the semester.
An ordinance to create a full-time airport line technician position in the Airport Department was also approved Tuesday.
There are currently two full-time airport line technicians and this third position will help fill the gaps for the weekends and busier days.
Mayor Castleberry also signed two proclamations Tuesday, one for National Community Development Week for April 10-14 and one for Faulkner County Sesquicentennial Day on April 12, 2023.
