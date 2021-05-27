The Conway City Council approved three agenda items that involved the Conway Regional Airport at its meeting in council chambers at the Conway Municipal Building on Tuesday night. Broadcast live over YouTube and the city’s Facebook page, council members approved a lease agreement, a construction bid and the financing necessary to build a new hangar on airport grounds.
The first piece of business, the resolution to approve a lease agreement with Conway Aircraft Maintenance Services to provide airport patrons with mechanical maintenance for their planes, passed in a unanimous 8-0 vote by council members. Conway Regional Airport Director Jack Bell told council members at the meeting that a maintenance facility was “badly needed.” As previously reported in the Log Cabin, the lease agreement with the maintenance service has an initial 20-year term that is renewable for another 10 years and requires the service to pay $2,600 a month in rent.
Council members also unanimously approved a bid for construction of a new T-Hangar building at the airport. The bid, offered by Frank A. Rogers and Co., a construction firm based in Newport, valued the construction at more than $968,000. Bell told council members the new hangar will house 12 planes and added that the airport actually needs more hangars than just the one the council approved Tuesday night.
The most discussed topic involving the airport involved the passage of an ordinance to approve five-year financing of $600,000 for construction of the new hangar. Concerns were raised after Mayor Bart Castleberry told council members the ability to pay off the financing for the new hangar would be largely determined by the selling of a plot of land at Central Landing, a site the city has discussed as one of several options for a future proposed aquatic center or soccer facility. Council members who liked the prospect of the Central Landing site for aquatics or soccer expressed concerns about selling the land and making a decision on the airport hangar before a decision on the land to be used for the aquatics center is reached.
Despite concerns, council members ultimately passed the ordinance 7-1 with one abstention after input from Castleberry, Bell and City Chief Financial Officer Tyler Winningham which suggested it was in the airport and city’s best interest to approve financing for hangar construction.
“Our ability to pay [the five-year financing] back depends on the sale of [the Central Landing property] without committing general funds to it,” Winningham said.
Alderman Shelia Isby abstained from the vote because of a relationship with the bank.
In non-airport business, council members unanimously approved the city’s decision to apply for a Rural Broadband Grant alongside Conway Corporation. The grant, which is worth up to $75,000, is funded by the state through the UAMS Institute for Digital Health and Innovation and would fund the costs required to complete broadband due-diligence studies, an important step before applying for federal broadband grants.
City council members also discussed the proposed future aquatics center, a topic of long-term discussion in Conway, before Tuesday’s regular meeting began. For more on that discussion, read Friday’s edition of the Log Cabin.
