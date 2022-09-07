Conway City Attorney Charles Finkenbinder devotes his mornings and afternoons to ensuring local children make it safely through crosswalks.
Ever since the spring semester of 2021, Finkenbinder has volunteered with the crossing guard program “HALO,” which stands for “Helping All Little Ones.”
Finkenbinder is stationed at Julie Lee Moore Elementary School from 7-8:05 a.m. each day. When kids are ready to cross the street, he is in charge of pushing the yellow lights, which alert motorists to stop. When safe to cross, Finkenbinder walks the kids through the crosswalk.
“My job is not to stop the cars. My job is to make sure that the cars are stopped before the kids cross, and it’s worked amazingly out there. Kenny Clark is the principal and he could tell you two years ago it was crazy in the morning. It’s a completely different place now,” Finkenbinder said.
Prior to the “HALO” program, Finkenbinder saw about six traffic violations each morning outside of Julie Lee Moore Elementary School but said since this school year has started, he’s seen none.
“Charles Finkenbinder is a daily, living example of our district’s core value to cultivate community relationships. When he saw a need – watching kids cross busy streets before school – he took action and began volunteering on the street to ensure they crossed safely,” Conway Public Schools spokesman Heather Kendrick said. “He is there every single day. I have seen him standing out there in sub-zero temperatures, pouring rain and everything in-between.”
In the afternoons, Finkenbinder works the bus stops on Meadowlake Road and Washington Avenue from 3-4 p.m.
Though his afternoons are busy, Finkenbinder still finds time for his duties as the city attorney. He said he’s always available by phone and he is usually able to review contracts, ordinances and resolutions between school buses.
Some of the safety vests “HALO” volunteers use were donated by Carol Barnes, the volunteer coordinator at Hospice Home Care. The rest were purchased by Finkenbinder himself.
“What motivates me to try to rely on my money and donations is just the idea that I think, really, the government should try to do more with less,” Finkenbinder said. “A lot of times we can come together as a community and fill a need on our own.”
Finkenbinder is in search of even more volunteers for the “HALO’’ program. Possible volunteers must pass a background check to be eligible. They will go through application and interview processes. Anyone interested should contact the Conway Public School District or Finkenbinder at charles.finkenbinder@conway arkansas.gov. or 501-450-6193.
“We would look at all the factors that matter and talk to the school that [the volunteer] might be interested in and essentially make the introductions between that school principal, their administrators and the volunteer because we want to make sure that it’s a good fit,” Finkenbinder said.
Finkenbinder notes the importance of volunteers that can commit their time to the program. He is looking for someone who has the right temperament to do the work.
“I think if you talk to anyone who volunteers, they all will tell you the same thing – that you feel more connected to the community. You feel like you’re giving something back and you’re giving something back that’s really priceless – your time,” Finkenbinder said.
“This year, [Finkenbinder] has recruited more volunteers to help him man crosswalks throughout the district. They are a blessing to our parents, our teachers and staff, and our entire district,” Kendrick said.
Finkenbinder praised Mayor Bart Castleberry and the city council for their dedication to improving school safely.
“Anytime there’s been any need to improve school safety, student safety or child safety, they’re 100 percent in support of it. It’s really incredible how dedicated they are,” Finkenbinder said.
After all the work he’s done for the “HALO” program, Finkenbinder hopes it’ll start showing up in other cities.
