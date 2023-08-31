The news of a vehicle striking a University of Central Arkansas (UCA) student at a crosswalk on Monday has led Conway City Attorney Charles Finkenbinder to remind drivers to exercise caution while on city streets.
The student was not injured and declined medical attention at the scene. In a recent interview with Log Cabin Democrat media partner KATV, Finkenbinder said the city has invested a lot of effort the last two years in putting flashing lights and rumble strips at or near various crosswalks and school campuses across Conway.
“When you see that crosswalk [and] you start approaching it, don’t look at it as a possible delay or hinderance to your day,” Finkenbinder said. “Look at it as an opportunity to demonstrate that you value the safety of other people, especially people you don’t know.”
On Monday night, the Conway Police Department responded to the incident involving the UCA student. A 36-year old female driver allegedly hit the 21-year old male student while traveling northbound on Donaghey Avenue, the report obtained by KATV read.
The driver said she did not see the flashing lights at the crosswalk, which indicates that a pedestrian is crossing the roadway, adding that she stopped her vehicle as soon as she saw the pedestrian and the vehicle rolled into the pedestrian from the force of the stop.
UCA freshman Gavin Muse told KATV that he walks the Donaghey Avenue crosswalk four or five times a week. While it’s safe the majority of the time, he described a close encounter he once had at the crossing.
“There was this one time [there was] this motor bike, he didn’t see me coming, he just drove [and] he drove right by,” Muse said. “He almost hit me and it kind of scared me.”
In the past, UCA has partnered with the Student Government Association for a “Brake for Bears” program to teach students how to use the flashing light crosswalks, UCA Campus Police Department Sgt. Michael Hopper told KATV. In total, UCA has about two or three incidents at crosswalks each school year, he added.
“To make sure that pedestrians understand that those lights are not a force field,” Hopper said. “[When] you press the button to activate those lights, make sure that the traffic is stopping for you and know that you’re not just walking right out in front of the traffic.”
In his spare time, Finkenbinder volunteers as a crossing guard at Julia Lee Moore Elementary School. In the four years he’s been volunteering, Finkenbinder said motorists have improved at recognizing the importance of crosswalk safety, adding that failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk violates Arkansas state law.
“It’s punishable like any other traffic offense,” Finkenbinder said. “It’s taken very seriously in Conway, [and] if an officer writes a citation for that, you can expect to be in court.”
Media partner KATV contributed to this report.
