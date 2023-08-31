The news of a vehicle striking a University of Central Arkansas (UCA) student at a crosswalk on Monday has led Conway City Attorney Charles Finkenbinder to remind drivers to exercise caution while on city streets.

The student was not injured and declined medical attention at the scene. In a recent interview with Log Cabin Democrat media partner KATV, Finkenbinder said the city has invested a lot of effort the last two years in putting flashing lights and rumble strips at or near various crosswalks and school campuses across Conway.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.