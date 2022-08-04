In a city council meeting on July 26, aldermen voted to move forward on the construction of Veterans Plaza at Pompe Park and officials had a groundbreaking ceremony for the park Monday morning.

“Veterans Plaza at Pompe Park is envisioned to be a congregational space to honor the sacrifices made by military veterans and their families in the past, in the present and into the future. Surrounded by seating and walking paths, the plaza will showcase a monument featuring flags recognizing each military branch and POW/MIA,” Bobby Kelly, city spokesman, said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.