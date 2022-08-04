In a city council meeting on July 26, aldermen voted to move forward on the construction of Veterans Plaza at Pompe Park and officials had a groundbreaking ceremony for the park Monday morning.
“Veterans Plaza at Pompe Park is envisioned to be a congregational space to honor the sacrifices made by military veterans and their families in the past, in the present and into the future. Surrounded by seating and walking paths, the plaza will showcase a monument featuring flags recognizing each military branch and POW/MIA,” Bobby Kelly, city spokesman, said.
The idea for the monument originally came from a conversation between Mayor Bart Castleberry and local veteran Mike Mason, and a rendering of the monument was first revealed during a Veteran’s Day Celebration in 2019, the Log Cabin Democrat previously reported.
“I have to thank Mike for stepping up with the idea. Our plan is to put it in one of the roundabouts along Prince street, because that’s a very heavily traveled street,” Castleberry said to the Log Cabin at the time.
The monument will be located at the roundabout at the intersection of Prince Street and Farris Road.
The city of Conway hopes that the park and monument will help to bring people together, Kelly said.
“At the end of the day, it’s really up to the people of Conway to determine how to use the space. We hope the plaza, amphitheater, and seating area will provide a blank canvas for future events, celebrations, and ceremonies. We also hope this investment in Pompe Park demonstrates not only our continued commitment to our parks but also building quality public spaces,” Kelly said.
