The city’s planned mass Johnson & Johnson vaccination clinic on Friday has been canceled. Instead, the city has opened an additional 600 slots for its Pfizer vaccine clinic on Saturday at the Don Owen Sports Center.
Saturday’s mass clinic was already scheduled to provide the more than 1,500 people who received their first Pfizer shot at the city’s previous mass clinic. The city, in partnership with the Baptist Health and Conway Regional Health System, expanded the event to include 600 additional (first) doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
“It is open to anyone 16 and older,” the Conway Fire Department announced. “If you would like to schedule a first dose appointment, please visit the city's website to do so. If you received your first dose through our previous clinic, there is no need to schedule an appointment. We already have you in our system.”
The clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Don Owen Sports Center, located at 10 Lower Ridge Road in Conway.
There is no charge to receive the vaccine. Complete the registration form at conwayarkansas.gov/covid19 or call the Conway Fire Department at 501-450-6147.
