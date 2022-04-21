The Conway Tree Board will host Yoga under the Trees on Earth Day (Friday) at 5:30 p.m.
"Relax, enjoy nature and join us for Yoga Flow," event organizers said.
This event is sponsored by the Conway Tree board and will be free to the public, no sign up required. All ages and abilities welcome, organizers said.
Participants are recommended to wear comfortable clothes, bring their favorite yoga mat, blanket or beach towel and unwind in nature. The event will take place at Laurel Park next to the tennis courts along Western Avenue.
"Trees have a positive impact on our community, but they also have a positive impact on human health. Trees care for your heart, fitness, skin, lungs, nutrition and peace of mind," organizers said. "Exposure to trees decreases mental fatigue by relaxing and restoring your mind as well as providing a sense of security. Trees can help lower your blood pressure and heart rate. They also absorb pollutants so you can breathe clean, fresh air, helping your brain release serotonin to boost your energy and mood."
For more information on Yoga under the Trees or the Conway Tree Board, follow the group on Facebook at Conway Trees (Conway Tree Board), on Instagram at ConwayTrees or by email at treeboard@conwayarkansas.gov.
Conway EcoFest
Conway EcoFest is an outdoor festival celebrating Earth Day where fun activities meet environmental education.
This year's event will be held at Fifth Avenue Park from 1-4 p.m. Saturday and will include an afternoon of entertainment and activities that educate on the seven R's of sustainability.
The event is free and open to the public.
The Conway Tree Board will host an Adopt A Tree activity for children and share education around the beauty and bounty that our city trees provide, among other wonderful organizations, event organizers said. The event will also feature Balyk Puckett, Eco-Magician; Big Poppa Bubble; Bike Rodeo (Bring your own bike and helmet); and a used toy exchange (bring a used toy to donate or exchange).
For more information, visit conwayecofest.com.
