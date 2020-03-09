The Conway City Council will discuss buying a street sweeper and dozer during its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Judge “Jack” Roberts District Court Building.
The meeting is open to the public and will not be preceded by a committee meeting.
Aldermen will consider buying a street sweeper for the Transportation Department that “will eventually replace a 2007 model sweeper,” according to the proposed resolution.
The Transportation Department received three quotes and requests the city to approve the lowest of the three for $268,759 from Schwarze. The departments 2020 budget includes funds to purchase the sweeper.
The council will discuss buying a John Deere 700K dozer from Stribling Equipment for $165,220, which was the lowest of the three quotes the Sanitation Department received.
The dozer and the street sweeper will be procured through a Sourcewell Cooperative contract.
Aldermen will also hear an update from the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board (BPAB).
“We are continuing our work to update the Bicycle Master Plan, and our vision is an on-street network of buffered bike lanes, protected bike lanes (cycle tracks), neighborhood green-ways, and to a limited extent, shared travel lanes to complement an expanding off-street paved trail network,” BPAB chair Peter Mehl said in the group’s annual report. “This vision is designed to appeal to the interested but concerned rider and connects nicely with the Chamber’s Trails Everywhere Initiative. We are also preparing an audit of the bicycle network, looking for gaps in the network and how to improve connectivity.”
More information about BPAB’s work is available at https://conwayarkansas.gov/boards/bicycle-pedestrian-advisory.
In other business, aldermen will consider:
- An ordinance authorizing a change in staffing levels for the Physical Plant Department to add one full-time custodian II position.
- An ordinance authorizing the reclassification of a Human Resources administrative assistant II position to an HR manager position.
- Setting a public hearing to discuss closing a portion of a drainage easement on Lot 27 in Matthews Meadows subdivision.
- Removing fixed assets from the Department of Sanitation’s inventory.
To view the agenda packet in full, visit conwayarkansas.gov.
