Volunteers with the Pine Street/Markham Street committee and the city of Conway have been in talks about considering naming a new city park after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The 1.4 acre park is part of the $3.5 million Markham Street Corridor project adopted by the city in 2013 to connect downtown Conway with Hendrix College.
James Walden, director of planning and development, told the Log Cabin Democrat a meeting was held in the fall of 2019 with the local NAACP, city councilwoman Shelley Mehl and others, where the proposed street-naming was a topic.
He said one thing they discussed during the “very well attended” meeting, was the possibility of naming either Markham Street or Pine Street — both historically African American districts in Conway — after King, but concerns were expressed by community members because both already had rich identities attached to them.
As an alternative, Mayor Bart Castleberry suggested naming the park after the civil-rights leader or Walden said, at least dedicating it after his name. Another alternative would be Markham Square Park.
The LCD asked Walden if there was an expected timeline for the naming decision, but he said it wouldn’t be for another year or two.
“We’re kind of at the preliminary discussion,” he said.
On the topic, the city of Conway has selected SWA Group in Dallas, Texas to design the park.
Regardless of what it will be named or how it looks, Walden did say it will be a “three-fold” thing.
“It’s first and foremost going to help in terms of treating storm water pollution that flows through that area,” he said.
Second, it will have the ability to detain retention water.
“When we have storm events, it’ll have some ability to store water there, which is not going to solve the downtown flooding problem, but it’ll add some level of improvement to it,” Walden said.
Third, he said, it will be a park with an urban environment.
Right now, though, it doesn’t look that pretty, and hasn’t for years. The park is being created at the former scrapyard located at 1110 Spencer St., which Walden said underwent an environmental cleanup in 2015.
In total, they’re looking at around $1.5 million.
Walden said they applied for an Arkansas Natural Resources grant, and through the Environmental Protection Agency, which they received at $600,000 — the city is paying for more than $850,000. The grant also requires completion within three years, which he said started the day they accepted the grant in fall 2019.
“Everybody is extremely excited,” Walden said. “This has the opportunity to be the type of project that is transformational. We don’t really have a park or facility of this type in Conway that provides a good urban square. It could be a great gathering spot within the city that could be a showcase for Conway.”
