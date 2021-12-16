The city of Conway could implement Metro Connect Conway – a ride-hailing, ride-sharing, point-to-point microtransit service – as early as next spring.
Becca Green, Rock Region Metro director of public engagement, presented the details to the Conway City Council during a committee meeting Tuesday.
“We’re looking at spring 2022. That is dependent on the recruitment, hiring and training of our drivers,” Green said, noting they would recruit locally as well. “It would be great to also have some drivers from the Conway community.”
The plan is to launch with two handicap-accessible vans that can hold up to 11 passengers at a time. The service would start with more than four drivers, one supervisor and one dispatcher to operate from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Green said.
“So far, we budgeted two vehicles rotating throughout the morning and evening shifts for a 14-hour span six days a week,” she said.
The fares are expected to be $2 per person, per trip regardless of the length of the trip. The coverage area will be within Conway city limits.
“It’s very affordable fares because this is public transit service, so it’s already heavily subsidized by the government,” Green said.
She said Rock Region Metro plans to offer fare-free rides for the first month “so people can used to the service, see how it works, see if it’s going to work for them and their lifestyle.”
Riders will be able to schedule rides using their smartphones or by calling for pickup.
