After the approval of the minutes from Oct. 25, Conway Mayor Bart Castleberry honored local businessman Francisco Yanez and his team of managers of Las Delicias at the Nov. 8 city council meeting.
In normal business, Castleberry and the council voted to set a public hearing to discuss the closing of Court Z Street on Round Mountain Subdivision.
The property is originally where Tractor Supply Co. planned to build but now another large industrial group is interested in the property now.
“As we discussed last time, it’s a portion of a street that was a part of Round Mountain Subdivision that never got developed, and it’s kind of impeding being able to replant a piece of property so it’s a street we don’t need as a city and has never been developed,” City of Conway Director of Planning and Development James Walden said.
The ordinance O-22-118 to close Court Z Street passed 6-0.
The Community Development Committee portion of the meeting began with a discussion over the transferring of funds from the Community Development Block Grant Program to the remodel of the Overnight Emergency Shelter.
The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has unspent funds totaling an estimated $108,343.05. The funds would go toward the completion of the shelter.
The resolution was approved by the council 6-0. Now, there will be a 30-day comment period and a public hearing. It also needs approval by HUD before the money is reallocated to the Overnight Emergency Shelter.
Next up was ordinance O-22-119 to approve an amendment to the existing use of the public right-of-way and franchise agreement for services by Unite Private to maintain a telecommunications network for its customer, Blue Cross and Blue Shield Data Center located on Ledgelawn Drive.
“They’ve come back and asked to begin phase two which would run a line from Blue Cross Blue Shield to a site in Maumelle. So they’re asking for franchise to lay that line, both above ground and below ground from Blue Cross Blue Shield Ledgelawn to the county line [and] to the city limit, so that they can continue on to Maumelle,” City Attorney Charles Finkenbinder said.
The council adopted ordinance O-22-119 by a vote of 6-0.
Up for discussion was an ordinance approving the city attorney to seek condemnation for the Lower Ridge Road Realignment Project.
The project is designed to rework the connection of Lower Ridge Road to Highway 65. It involves rerouting the road through the shopping center.
The council adopted resolution R-22-63 in a 6-0 vote.
Among the Public Safety Committee issues, the council discussed an ordinance appropriating funds for the recurring Shop Secure program for the Conway Police Department (CPD).
CPD needs approximately $60,000 in overtime funds to operate the program by increasing police presence in high trafficked shopping areas of the city during the holidays. This could provide a safer shopping experience for Conway residents.
Ordinance O-22-120 passed 6-0.
“I will say that [police] presence makes our shoppers [feel safer] and I’ve even heard of people that come from Little Rock here to shop primarily for that reason,” City Council member Shelia Isby said.
Last on the agenda was Ordinance O-22-121 which would appropriate reimbursement funds for the Conway Police Department.
The Conway Police Department has received $12,446.29 in extra duty services and $12,427.07 in insurance proceeds. They need the funds to replenish their expenditure accounts.
The ordinance was approved 6-0.
In a final comment, the mayor announced the Christmas tree lighting in downtown Conway will be on Saturday, Nov. 26.
The next city council meeting will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
