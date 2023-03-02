The Conway City Council approved a number of agenda items including many Conway Police Department (CPD)-related items during its regular meeting Tuesday.
One CPD item up for discussion was an ordinance to appropriate funds to purchase two new K-9 services dogs for the department.
Currently, CPD has four K-9s in the department, one assigned to the schools, one assigned to narcotics and two assigned to patrol duties. CPD is looking to purchase two new service dogs to bring the total number in the department up to six.
The CPD is asking for $61,782.47 from the city council to purchase these two service dogs, which will also pay for handler courses and equipment.
The money in the CPD asset forfeiture account is allowed to be used for this by law, according to agenda documents.
Council member Cindy Webb voiced concerns to CPD Chief William Tapley about whether the equipment would include properly-sized bite suits. Tapley responded by saying that CPD does provide the proper equipment.
“I have the highest respect for our law enforcement,” Webb said Tuesday. “I’m just very uncomfortable with all of this.”
The ordinance was passed in a seven to one vote with Webb being the sole vote against the ordinance.
The council also approved an ordinance appropriating law enforcement public safety equipment funding for CPD.
Previously, the city of Conway and CPD were awarded $100,000 in state funding from the Department of Public Safety Equipment grant and that money is expected by the end of the year.
The money from that grant will be used for CPD’s VR Training program.
This ordinance was passed by an unanimous vote.
Other CPD-related ordinances passed by an unanimous vote on Tuesday was an ordinance to reclassify one full-time police officer position to a full-time sergeant position and two ordinances to reimbursement funds for CPD for extra duty services, insurance proceeds and task force funds.
The council also approved an ordinance to accept a grant through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)’s Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) grant program.
The grant, which was awarded to the city of Conway in October 2022 will be used for the city’s Centennial Creek drainage study.
The awarded amount of the FEMA BRIC grant has a total federal obligation of $115,520, 75 percent, with a non-federal city share of $36,100, 25 percent, according to meeting agenda documents provided to the Log Cabin Democrat.
The city of Conway will use the Central Arkansas Planning and Development District (CAPDD) in the amount of $7,220 for sub-recipient management costs for the federal grant share portion.
This ordinance was also approved by an unanimous vote.
Other agenda items approved by a unanimous vote on Tuesday include:
A resolution to approve entering into an agreement with Neighborly Software for the Community Development Block Grant program.
A resolution to approve the grant submission for the Runway Rehabilitation Project for the Conway Airport.
A resolution to approve the bid for ready-mix concrete for the city of Conway.
Mallard Ready Mix.
An ordinance to rezone property located at 3130 Nutters Chapel Road from A-1 to R-1.
