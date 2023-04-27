The Conway City Council approved a last-minute addition to the agenda for an ordinance that increases the overtime budget for the Conway Police Department (CPD) in order to allow for more overtime hours for officers during its regular meeting Tuesday.

This ordinance comes after an incident that occurred Monday night at the Don Owen Sports Complex involving two individuals who fired shots at each other.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.