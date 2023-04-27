The Conway City Council approved a last-minute addition to the agenda for an ordinance that increases the overtime budget for the Conway Police Department (CPD) in order to allow for more overtime hours for officers during its regular meeting Tuesday.
This ordinance comes after an incident that occurred Monday night at the Don Owen Sports Complex involving two individuals who fired shots at each other.
The ordinance increases police presence at different sports complexes in Conway, including Don Owen and the McGee Center, during games and events to perform walkthroughs and make the public feel more comfortable.
After going through the schedule for different games for the rest of the year, CPD estimated that it would need somewhere between $100,000-$120,000 for the rest of the year in order to put an officer at each park in Conway during a scheduled game.
“I think it’s money well spent,” Alderman Anne Tucker said Tuesday. “People have to feel comfortable. It’s so much revenue coming from these ball tournaments that come in every weekend, we can’t afford for people to not be comfortable.”
Alderman Shelley Mehl asked if CPD had enough officers for the increased police presence and Chief William Tapley confirmed that the CPD only has three openings in the department, which is the lowest number of vacancies the department as seen in the “last several years.”
The city council approved the increased budget unanimously and the increased presence began Tuesday night.
The city council also approved an ordinance allowing for Conway Corporation to treat wastewater from the Preston area of Faulkner County.
“The City and the Corporation have determined that it is necessary to preserve the ecology of Lake Conway by regionally treating wastewater and diverting it from Lake Conway,” the ordinance read, per agenda documents provided to the Log Cabin Democrat.
The ordinance would allow for Conway Corporation to serve about 404 residential and 15 commercial customers and is the first of several phases.
The ordinance also sets new rates for the wastewater in this area. Under this ordinance, all residential or commercial users will be charged $18.79 monthly for the purpose of providing for the operation, maintenance and replacement of the system.
The volumetric monthly charge for all use would be $8.08 per thousand gallons and a minimum volumetric charge for 1,000 would be used to calculate the minimum monthly invoice. This would bring a total minimum of $26.87, an increase of roughly $7.
These rates will be effective starting in 2025 or after a 30 days notice when the system improvements are finished.
This will not affect customers who live inside Conway city limits.
Representatives with the current facility told aldermen Tuesday that they haven’t heard any negative comments from the community.
“Everyone understands that the plant is failing and that we’re going to have to do something,” Jaysson Funkhouser, a board member with the facility, said. “This is the least costly alternatives.”
City council also approved:
Three nominations for the Conway Advertising and Promotion Commission.
An ordinance to authorize Mayor Castleberry to enter into an independent contractor agreement with a former Physical Plant employee for landscape and maintenance for the watering of the hanging flowers located throughout Downtown Conway.
A warranty deed transfer for Oak Grove Cemetery for nearly two acres located at the former Conway Airport.
A conditional-use permit to allow two duplexes in the C-2 zoning for property located on Bowie Street.
An ordinance to rezone Bell Valley Phase Five located on the east side of South German Lane south of the intersection of Favre Lane and South German Lane from R-1 to Planned Unit Development.
A resolution to approve C&C Manufacturing to purchase a landfill compactor for the Department of Sanitation.
An ordinance appropriating reimbursement funds for the Conway Police Department.
An ordinance approving an amendment to the employee handbook for the Conway IT Department.
Salary changes within the Department of Sanitation and the Conway Transportation Department.
Resolutions and considerations to approve asset removal and disposal of inventory for both the Conway Police Department and the Information Technology Department.
Mayor Bart Castleberry also proclaimed May 2023 as National Tennis Month at the Tuesday meeting.
