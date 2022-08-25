The Conway City Council approved a new position within the Parks and Recreation Department – a director of the upcoming Community Center – during its regular meeting Tuesday at City Hall.
The Community Center director will be specifically in charge of indoor and outdoor aquatics, and will also help work on the design of the new facility as well as start helping with coming up with programs for the community center.
Currently the city doesn’t have anyone in mind for the position but will open up a job description for it around the first of September and will let it run the entire month.
Mayor Bart Castleberry said that they probably won’t actually hire anyone for the position until the beginning of 2023.
The city council voted unanimously to approve of the creation of the position.
Castleberry said that the community center is still projected to open in 2024.
The city council also unanimously approved of a resolution for the city of Conway to enter into an agreement and lease a portion of the Centennial Park Soccer Complex on John W. Allison Road to Central Baptist College (CBC).
CBC officials said that they hope to split the field into thirds with the city of Conway, getting one third of the field for either a new park or additional practice fields. CBC will use the other two thirds for a baseball field, a softball field, a track, soccer fields and tennis courts.
The baseball field is the first priority and CBC has already raised money for it with about $500,000 through a grant. It will cost about $1.2 million in total.
CBC also has a wrestling center planned.
An ordinance approving of funds to install an artificial turf system for nine fields at Conway Station Park was also approved unanimously on Tuesday.
The city council approved for the Parks and Recreation Department to enter into a contract with Field Turf in the amount of $3.65 million to install the turf system for the fields.
The Conway Advertising and Promotion Commission has pledged $750,000 toward installation of the artificial turf, and the city has already approved of using $2.4 million from the American Rescue funding to go toward it as well.
“This will allow us to play even after rainy days,” Mayor Castleberry said. “That’s big.”
The city council also unanimously approved:
An ordinance accepting the lowest bid to install adaptive signal control trichology for Oak Street.
A request for a new childcare facility on Hogan Lane with Goddard Schools.
An ordinance creating a Volunteer Victim Services Coordinator position within the City Attorney’s Office
An ordinance approving of reimbursement funds from various entities for the Police Department.
Multiple ordinances to rezone different properties.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.