The Conway City Council approved a new position within the Parks and Recreation Department – a director of the upcoming Community Center – during its regular meeting Tuesday at City Hall.

The Community Center director will be specifically in charge of indoor and outdoor aquatics, and will also help work on the design of the new facility as well as start helping with coming up with programs for the community center.

