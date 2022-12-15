The Conway City Council met Tuesday evening and discussed a large number of agenda items, including approving an application from Olive Garden for a private club permit.

The private club permit for Olive Garden, which will be located on 554 Museum Road, will allow for the Italian restaurant to apply for additional permits through the Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control Division. However, Olive Garden won’t be able to operate as a private club until the Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control Division approves of the application.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

