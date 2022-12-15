The Conway City Council met Tuesday evening and discussed a large number of agenda items, including approving an application from Olive Garden for a private club permit.
The private club permit for Olive Garden, which will be located on 554 Museum Road, will allow for the Italian restaurant to apply for additional permits through the Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control Division. However, Olive Garden won’t be able to operate as a private club until the Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control Division approves of the application.
“This approval does not authorize the operation of a private club within the City of Conway, but does function as an authorization to apply for a private club permit through the Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control Division,” the draft ordinance available in the agenda packet read.
The City Council unanimously voted to approve of the application and Alderman Andy Hawkins said that with the granting of the liquor license, he assumes that Olive Garden should open in Conway “very soon.”
The City Council also discussed the adoption of the city’s 2023 budget during their Tuesday meeting. The 2023 budget gains more than $79.6 million in revenue and has nearly $77 million in expenditures.
“The 2023 budget was, again, budgeted flat,” Mayor Bart Castleberry said. “It is heavy next year in the area of our employees. We are asking for a five percent raise for all employees with the exception for the uniformed employees in our police department. Our employees have always been and continue to be our greatest asset.”
The Conway Police and Fire Chiefs will also receive the five percent raise.
The budget also establishes incentive pay for police officers. These incentives include extra pay for those that have a college degree, are bilingual and are fluent in American Sign Language.
Six new firefighter positions are also included in the 2023 budget.
The 2023 budget was approved by the city council by a unanimous vote.
The aldermen also unanimously approved a poetry project for the Public Art Advisory Committee.
This poetry project will fund two murals near two Conway schools in a partnership with the Blackbird Arts Collective in conjunction with the Creative Institute.
Twelve poems were chosen for the mural out of the more than fifty original poems that were submitted to the Public Art Committee.
The project will cost nearly $16,400, but the City of Conway appropriated $20,000 from the Parks & Recreation Voluntary Property Tax Fund Balance Appropriation Account for the effort. The additional $3,600 is being included for miscellaneous expenses related to the poetry project.
Also unanimously approved on Tuesday evening was an ordinance to appropriate additional funds for the Conway Soccer Complex.
The ordinance appropriates $1.5 million from Conway’s Grant Fund Balance Appropriation Account and $500,000 from the General Fund that will go toward building a new soccer complex that will include ten lighted fields, a concessions building, bathrooms, office space, seating and trails.
A bond for this project was already passed, but it didn’t provide enough funding for the project. Nabholz Construction estimated the project will cost nearly $9.4 million.
The city council also approved an “employee appreciation bonus” for all full-time and part-time city employees on Tuesday. This bonus will give $600 to full-time city employees and $300 to part-time city employees with $370,000 in total being appropriated from the city’s budget. In order to qualify for the bonus, employees must have been hired prior to the last full pay period in November.
The city council also approved multiple nominations for positions in various city boards and committees.
J.C. Thornton and Michael Moix were approved for the Airport Advisory Committee, Duston Morris and Kalyn Camp were approved for the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board, Shannie Jackson, Sam Little and Amy Roaming were approved for the Conway Tree Board, Rafeal Marlow and Danielle Henry were approved for the Diversity Advisory Council, Liz Hamilton and Steve Hurd were approved for the Historic District Commission, Mark Ferguson and Jensen Thielke were approved for the Planning Commission, Donna Boxley, Ernestine Acklin and Jerry Carter were approved for the Robinson Cemetery Board, Kathy Cooper was approved for the Oak Grove Cemetery Board and Morgan Lefler was approved for the Public Art Advisory Committee.
Other items approved on Tuesday include:
Ordinances to appropriate Rescue Plan Grant Program funds and CARES Act grant funds for the Conway Regional Airport.
An authorization for Mayor Bart Castleberry to enter sales agreements with Conway Development Corporation (CDC) to buy five parcels of land from CDC at the old and current Conway Airport sites.
An ordinance accepting $190 in donation funds for the Conway Tree Board for Arbor Day.
An ordinance to allow Brick and Forge to build an outdoor dining area.
An ordinance to annex a little more than 32 acres of land south of Empy Trail and the Orchard Hill Subdivision.
An ordinance to rezone property at Dave Ward Drive and South Country Club Road for a Harps grocery store.
An ordinance appropriating reimbursement funds for the Conway Police Department (CPD).
An ordinance accepting a $100,000 Public Safety Grant for Virtual Reality Training for CPD
An ordinance allowing CPD to enter into a contract with Axon, a taser provider.
City council also held special recognization for Bill and Judy Zellner with Zellner’s Appliance, Arkansas State Sen. Jason Rapert, Arkansas State Rep. Spencer Hawks and Faulkner County Judge Jim Baker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.