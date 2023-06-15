The Conway City Council approved the sell of property that currently holds the Fire Station Three at 875 Enterprise Avenue at the regularly scheduled city council meeting on Tuesday.
The station on Enterprise Avenue was built in 1977 and there are some structural issues that made it unsafe for the firefighters working there.
With the approval on Tuesday, that fire station will close within 30-45 days and be replaced by a new station located on Harkrider Street, which will be finished later this year.
An appraisal report the city received from Arkansas Appraisal Associates estimated the value of the property at $300,000.
Aldermen also set a public hearing for a proposed electric rate adjustment for Conway Corporation at the Tuesday meeting.
This public hearing is required by law and will be held at the next city council meeting at 6 p.m. July 11 in the City Council Chambers located at 1111 Main Street.
City Council will also approved:
An ordinance appropriating funds and approving the lowest bid for the stormwater retention pond project for the Transportation Department.
Two resolutions requesting the Faulkner County tax collector to place a lien on two different properties, one on Sycamore Dr. And another on Azalea Loop for expenses incurred by the city.
A considerations to approve vehicle and equipment disposal for the Conway Police Department (CPD).
An ordinance appropriating reimbursement funds for the CPD.
A resolution to approve the purchase of vehicles for the Permits and Inspection Department.
The city council also discussed an an ordinance that would reclassify a deputy court clerk position within the District Court Department to a district court accountant position.
This ordinance would increase the salary of this position from $34,651 to $39,309. The District Court Department felt that it could more effectively and efficiently manage city property and resources with this reclassification.
The ordinance would also adjust the salary for one chief deputy court clerk position within the department with the salary increasing to $42,419.
The money for the salary increases would come from a part-time position in the budget that is not currently filled.
However, the ordinance was not approved on Tuesday and was instead tabled so that it can go through the salary survey committee.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
