The Conway City Council voted to deny The Conductor’s request for match grant funding during a special called meeting Tuesday afternoon.
The Conductor, an entrepreneur support organization that exists to help consult small businesses to grow and run its business, requested $150,000 per year for a four-year period that would allow the organization to apply for the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) Capital Readiness Program.
“The MBDA Capital Readiness Program is designed to help close the entrepreneurship gap between socially and economically disadvantaged individuals (SEDI) and non-SEDI,” meeting agenda documents provided to the Log Cabin Democrat by the city read. “The program is focused on Capacity Building, Access to Capital, and Access to Networks for SEDI groups.”
Jeff Standridge, The Conductor managing director, told the council on Tuesday that it is a nationally competitive award and would bring in national recognition to the city of Conway.
In order to apply for the grant, Conductor would have to provide a non-federal match ranging from 10-25 percent, depending on the award amount for the four-year program.
Representatives with The Conductor said that the cities of Fayetteville and North Little Rock contribute to similar programs in those cities with similar funding costs.
The Conductor’s goal with the grant is to bolster the organization’s reach and services provided out of the Arnold Innovation Center with a focus on Black Indigenous People of Color (BIPOC), women and rural entrepreneurs in order to provide technical assistance as well as a mini accelerator program for new businesses to bridge the gap.
The deadline to apply for the grant is Feb. 24, and the funds that would’ve been provided from the city would come from the general fund.
Alderman Sheila Isby voiced her concerns about spending so much money so early in the year, especially with rising cost for other projects already voted on by the citizens of Conway such as the community center.
Standridge offered to lower their requested amount from the city for the match funding, but no amount was spoken about further.
“If there’s an amount the council is comfortable with, we’d love to you on board,” he said.
Alderman Anne Tucker also expressed concerns that not every business that The Conductor helps is a Conway business. Standridge said around 70 percent of the businesses The Conductor serves are Conway-based businesses.
The City Council ultimately voted against the request in a seven to one vote with Mark Ledbetter being the sole vote in favor.
Conway Mayor Bart Castleberry also announced on Tuesday that there will be a committee meeting in mid-March for the city council to make decisions on the community center with final numbers for the community center expected to come in by March 1.
“Once y’all approve it, then we’ll be ready to turn ground and get things moving out there,” Castleberry said.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.