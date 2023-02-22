The Conway City Council voted to deny The Conductor’s request for match grant funding during a special called meeting Tuesday afternoon.

The Conductor, an entrepreneur support organization that exists to help consult small businesses to grow and run its business, requested $150,000 per year for a four-year period that would allow the organization to apply for the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) Capital Readiness Program.

