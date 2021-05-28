The Conway City Council discussed progress on the study of the long-discussed proposed aquatics center in a committee meeting prior to Tuesday’s regular council meeting. The committee, headed by Ward Four Council member Shelia Isby, presented recommendations to the council on features the proposed aquatics center should include and potential locations the city could consider to build it.
Isby and the committee visited pools in Pine Bluff, Clarksville, Rogers and Bentonville of various sizes and types and ultimately returned with their thoughts on how Conway’s proposed aquatics center should be constructed.
“We are looking at a community center that will house an aquatic center,” Isby said on Tuesday night.
Modeled after a similar center the committee visited in Bentonville, Isby’s committee recommended the center include indoor and outdoor swimming areas with a slide, splash pad and lazy river, a miniature local library for families to check out books, an eight-lane competition pool with diving boards, a weight room and party rooms, among other features.
In the ensuing discussion, fellow Ward Four councilman Theo Jones said he was concerned a large aquatics center with many features could price out some Conway residents from being able to afford visiting the pool.
“I’m trying to build a pool that everybody can get to,” Jones said.
Ward One’s David Grimes spoke similarly to Jones, but added he didn’t have a preference on either line of thinking as long as it was fiscally responsible.
“[An aquatics center] has to be affordable to the people going [and] it’s got to be affordable to us,” Grimes said. “We can’t break our budget.”
Ward Three’s Mary Smith spoke in favor of Isby’s recommendations.
“[Conway] won’t get another opportunity to do this again,” Smith said. “We need to make sure we include everybody.”
Additional conversation centered on the possibility of a competition pool. Jones cautioned the council to make a recreational swimming area the priority, something Mayor Bart Castleberry agreed with.
“Everyone [on the council] realizes the first priority [of the aquatics center] is recreation,” the mayor said, to agreement from councilmen in the room.
Another topic of discussion regarding the aquatics center had to do with its potential location. The first choice, a 93-acre lot the city of Conway owns on South German Lane, was proposed, while there are two other lots that could be possible, namely at Central Landing. Ward One Alderman Andy Hawkins favored the Central Landing location, citing the rumors of a potential entertainment complex to come to the area in the future.
The Central Landing location, however, comes with challenges. The site of the old airport, part of the Central Landing property will likely have to be sold to finance the construction of another hangar at Conway Regional Airport, the mayor told council members later in Tuesday’s meeting.
While a third location in Conway is a possibility, the council’s decision to move ahead with financing the construction of a hangar at Conway Regional Airport on Tuesday night complicated the potential of using Central Landing for the aquatics center.
Included in the discussion of the aquatics center, was the potential for improvement of the city’s soccer facilities. The mayor assured Conway residents passionate about soccer that the city plans to address the need to improve the current facilities.
“I think the council understands the economic impact that soccer will have in Conway,” the mayor said. “Even if we do not [include the soccer facility] on the swimming pool [bond issue], we will do a five-year loan [to finance it] and we could vote on [the soccer facility] before we [vote on] a pool.”
Ultimately, no decisions were made at Tuesday’s committee meeting, but the mayor asked for patience from the community.
“We are just starting, so be patient with [the council], [but] you will be hearing back from us,” the mayor said. “Hopefully, we can spin something up in the very near future and bring it to the people.”
