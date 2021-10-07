The Conway City Council looked at a proposal for the potential aquatic center Tuesday evening at a special committee meeting, reviewing the cost and what would be included in the center.
The new aquatic center, which if voters pass the bond issue for it would be located at 450 Corporate Drive, would include over 140,000 square feet of renovated and new indoor space as well as an outdoor aquatic area.
The proposed features of the outdoor aquatic center included a lazy river, a tot pool, a zero-entry area, a play feature, a vortex, a climbing wall, a bubble bench and a crossing activity. There are also three different waterslides in the proposal, each representing three colors of Conway: yellow, green and purple.
The outdoor area is projected to fit 500 people at one time with seating areas, a tanning edge and an outdoor concession area.
The indoor aquatic area includes an eight-lane, 25-yard pool that can be used for party activities, swim meets (both high school and USA), and other different aquatic programs. There is an upstairs seating area for parents and fans to watch as well.
The indoor aquatic area also includes a separate leisure pool that has an additional two-lane, 25-yard pool as well as a vortex, a current channel and a social area. This pool would be kept at a warmer temperature than the main pool area.
The aquatic center would also include other indoor, non-aquatic related spaces such a eight volleyball courts, 12 pickleball or badminton courts, five party rooms, an indoor track wrapping around the volley courts, three multi-purpose rooms, Park & Rec offices and other unused spaces.
The different activities were voted on by the Planning Commission as well as members of the general public. Both parties also voted on which architectural style they wanted for the center and there was a tie between an “In Nature” style and a more modern look.
A 50-meter pool, instead of a 25-yard pool, was discussed by the council that would add more aquatic area and seating, but would take away other areas that would bring in additional revenue to the center such as the party rooms.
The outdoor aquatic center is projected to cost around $4.2 million while the indoor aquatic center would cost more than $9.5 million. The money would come from the Advertising and Promotion Commission.
There is also projected to be 250 spaces of parking at the center with additional grass parking to be added as well in case of overflow from swim meets, volleyball tournaments and other big events.
