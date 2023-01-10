The Conway City Council will consider an ordinance to appropriate $750,000 in funds to purchase artificial turf at Conway Station during its regular meeting Tuesday, agenda documents provided to the Log Cabin Democrat by the city of Conway read.

The Conway Advertising and Promotion Commission delivered the $750,000 check for the turf to the city in November. Conway Station Park, located on Robins Street, has nine baseball fields, as well as a pond and a playground. If the ordinance gains the council’s approval, the city will appropriate the check into the Conway Parks Department’s Advertising and Promotion Miscellaneous Account.

