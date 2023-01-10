The Conway City Council will consider an ordinance to appropriate $750,000 in funds to purchase artificial turf at Conway Station during its regular meeting Tuesday, agenda documents provided to the Log Cabin Democrat by the city of Conway read.
The Conway Advertising and Promotion Commission delivered the $750,000 check for the turf to the city in November. Conway Station Park, located on Robins Street, has nine baseball fields, as well as a pond and a playground. If the ordinance gains the council’s approval, the city will appropriate the check into the Conway Parks Department’s Advertising and Promotion Miscellaneous Account.
Council members will also decide whether to pass two resolutions on Tuesday night. One of the resolutions is to enter into a partnership with Conway Corporation to apply for the Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnership Program Grant from the U.S. Department of Energy (DoE).
In the application, the city and Conway Corporation will apply for $23,000,000 to construct the “first phase of a 69 kilovolt loop, including two substations and five miles of 69 kilovolt transmission lines on the east side of Conway,” agenda documents read. Just three days after the council decides whether to approve the ordinance, a concept paper for the application is due ahead of a response from the DoE in February. The full application will be due to the DoE by May 19.
The other resolution councillors will vote on is whether to endorse local business Turbare Manufacturing’s participation in the Advantage Arkansas Program, an initiative by the state to provide a state income tax credit to businesses based off the payroll of new, full-time permanent employees, per the website of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission.
The City Council will also decide whether to approve private club permit locations for two Conway businesses, Los Gallitos de Faulkner and Malys Entertainment. Las Gallitos de Faulkner’s permit location will be at 1250 Old Morrilton Highway, while Malys Entertainment’s location will be at 1355 East Dave Ward Drive.
If the ordinances are approved, the businesses must still apply for a private club permit from the Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control Division.
Other business council members will adjudicate on Tuesday include:
An ordinance to rezone about 10 acres of land located on the eastern portion of 1150 Dave Ward Drive from I-3 to C-3. About seven additional acres of the property is already zoned as C-3.
An ordinance to accept the annexation of about six acres of land north of Highway 319. The Faulkner County Court annexed the land to the city in November.
An ordinance to rezone about one-and-a-half acres of land located at 2505 Prince Street and 963 Farris Road from O-3 and R-1 to O-1. The rezoning applicant plans to develop a restaurant with drive-through service on the site.
A decision on whether to approve a conditional use permit to create an automobile service station located at 3200 Dave Ward Drive. Per agenda documents, the applicant plans to build a food store with fueling station on the site.
A decision on whether to approve a conditional use permit for the creation of a restaurant with drive-through at 2505 and 2515 Prince Street and 963 Farris Road.
Tuesday’s meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at 1111 Main Street. All city council meetings are open to the public and available for livestream on social media and the City of Conway’s YouTube page.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
