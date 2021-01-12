The Conway City Council will consider a proposal to jumpstart work on the Conway, Arkansas African American Historic Context Study and a conditional use permit that would allow the creation of a homeless shelter on Robins St. at its meeting on Tuesday night.
Council members will consider entering an agreement with McDoux Preservation LLC, a company which specializes in community programs, to begin work on the first phase of the city’s African American Historic Context Study. The study will identify locations of significance in the city “related to the African American experience,” per a document on the city’s website, as well as work to gather oral histories and identify future opportunities for study and interpretation. Set in four phases, the proposed project budget is set at a little more than $28,000.
The Conway Ministry Center requested council approval for a conditional use permit to open a homeless day center which the council will consider on Tuesday night. The Planning Commission unanimously approved its recommendation to give the center a conditional use permit for the property, located at 225 E. Robins St., at their December meeting. In the proposal to the city, applicant Spring Hunter noted that the center will give the city an operational plan for the homeless shelter at a future date.
The council will also vote to approve the appropriation of funds to finish the Underground Art Walk Project, proposed by the Public Art Board. The project, if approved, would allow artists to paint murals on the Prince Street Underpass and cover years of graffiti tagging. To finish the project, the art board will need $5,000.
Additional council business on tap for discussion include the nomination of two board members to city committees and proposals to rezone six city properties, among other agenda items.
The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m., with live broadcasting on Conway Corp, the City of Conway facebook page and the city’s YouTube channel.
