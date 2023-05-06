The Conway City Council is set to discuss a resolution approving a professional services agreement for the City of Conway Centennial Creek Drainage Study Project at Tuesday’s regularly scheduled meeting.
The project is a feasibility study for the Centennial Creek Transportation Department to find alternatives to mitigate flash flooding along Centennial Creek and its surrounding areas.
Conway was awarded $115,520 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) Grant Program for the project in October and the funding was approved at the March City Council meeting.
The city requested qualifications for the project and received them from four different firms. According to agenda documents provided to the Log Cabin Democrat, the council plans to enter into an agreement with the highest scoring firm, FTN Associates.
Council members will also discuss two ordinances related to purchases that need to be approved within the Conway Police Department (CPD).
Once of the purchases is for optics for the department’s handguns and adapter plates to secure CPD’s weapons.
If approved, the purchase will be made through Teeco Safety in the amount of $44,129.06.
The other ordinance is for the purchase of three new vehicles for the department. The purchase would be through Superior Automotive Group, the only manufacturer who can supply these Police Pursuit vehicles in Arkansas currently, for the amount of $133,026.
Aldermen will also discuss an ordinance appropriating funds for the Conway Public Art Advisory Committee in the amount of $5,000.
This funding would allow the committee to partner with different organizations for sponsorship opportunities and create small art projects for different students and artists in Conway.
Other items on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting include:
A consideration to approve a schedule change for City Council meetings during the summer months.
An ordinance approving an amendment to the Conway Municipal Code for an update to the mechanical code for the Permits and Inspections Department.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.