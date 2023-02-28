The Conway City Council is set to meet Tuesday where agenda items include an ordinance to accept a grant through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)’s Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) grant program.
The grant, which was awarded to the city of Conway in October 2022, will be used for the city’s Centennial Creek drainage study.
The awarded amount of the FEMA BRIC grant has a total federal obligation of $115,520, 75 percent, with a non-federal city share of $36,100, 25 percent, according to meeting agenda documents provided to the Log Cabin Democrat.
The city of Conway will use the Central Arkansas Planning and Development District (CAPDD) in the amount of $7,220 for sub-recipient management costs for the federal grant share portion.
The Conway City Council will also discuss a number of agenda items relating to the Conway Police Department. One of the agenda items includes an ordinance to appropriate funds to purchase two new K-9 services dogs for the department.
The Conway Police Department is asking for $61,782.47 from the city council to buy these two service dogs which will also pay for handler courses and equipment.
The money in the Conway Police Department asset forfeiture account is allowed to be used for this by law, according to agenda documents.
City council will also discuss an ordinance appropriating law enforcement public safety equipment funding for CPD.
Previously, the city of Conway and CPD were awarded $100,000 in state funding from the Department of Public Safety Equipment grant and that money is expected by the end of the year.
If the ordinance is accepted, the money from that grant will be used for CPD’s VR Training program.
Other CPD-related ordinance on the agenda for the Tuesday meeting include an ordinance to reclassify one full-time police officer position to a full-time sergeant position and two ordinances to reimbursement funds for CPD.
City council will also discuss:
A resolution to approve entering into an agreement with Neighborly Software for the Community Development Block Grant program.
A resolution to approve the grant submission for the Runway Rehabilitation Project for the Conway Airport.
A resolution to approve the bid for ready-mix concrete for the City of Conway.
An ordinance to rezone property located at 3130 Nutters Chapel Road from A-1 to R-1.
City council will also hold the Oak Street Ahead presentation at 5:30 p.m. prior to its regular meeting.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.