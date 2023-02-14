The Conway City Council is set to discuss an approval for the Conway Municipal Airport at Cantrell Field to apply for grant funds for the airport’s Runway 4-22 Rehabilitation project.
The Conway Airport is wanting to apply for a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) AIP grant in the amount of $58,400 in order to cover the cost of professional services for the project. This grant funding will consist of a $52,560 federal share and a $5,840 state share.
The airport also wants to apply for an additional FAA grant, the FAA BIL grant, in the amount of $346,500 in order to cover the cost of the construction and project advertisement. This grant funding will consist of a $311,850 federal share and a $34,650 state share.
If approved, both grants will be received at the conclusion of the project.
The Conway City Council previously approved the Conway Regional Airport’s five-year capital improvement plan and professional engineering and support services for the project.
The city council will also discuss the approval of bids for the project. So far, it has received five bids with the lowest bid being submitted from Scodeller Construction in the amount of $345,656.50. According to the city council agenda, the city wishes for the city council to approve for them to enter into a contract with Scodeller Construction for that bid amount.
The city council will also discuss the approval to dispose of two vehicles that are no longer being used at the Conway Airport. The two vehicles are a 2007 Dodge Durango and a 2009 Dodge Nitro and these items will be sold through auction on www.publicsurplus.com.
The city council will also discuss:
An ordinance accepting and appropriating donation funds in the amount of $5,000 from Conway Corporation and $250 from Smithson Real Estate for the Conway Tree Board.
A resolution to approve installing and purchasing the field lighting at the Conway Soccer Complex.
An ordinance appropriating funds for the non-uniformed employee’s pension plan.
A consideration to approve nominations for the Conway Tree Board & Conway Housing Authority.
A resolution requesting the Faulkner County Tax Collector to place a lien on 2205 Maplewood Drive for expenses incurred by the City.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@the
cabin.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.