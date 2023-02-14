The Conway City Council is set to discuss an approval for the Conway Municipal Airport at Cantrell Field to apply for grant funds for the airport’s Runway 4-22 Rehabilitation project.

The Conway Airport is wanting to apply for a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) AIP grant in the amount of $58,400 in order to cover the cost of professional services for the project. This grant funding will consist of a $52,560 federal share and a $5,840 state share.

Jordan Woodson can be reached at

cabin.net

